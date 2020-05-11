American Idol’s First-Ever Remote Finale Will Include “We Are the World” Performance

It’s a first for American Idol: A remote finale.

On Sunday, May 17, American Idol will wrap up its season 18 (third season on ABC) with a live remote finale featuring the return of American Idol veterans, Cynthia Erivo, the Rascal Flatts and more.

After the Top 5 reveal, the contestants will perform two songs: the first to celebrate their Top 5 placement, the second a previously performed song and their new official American Idol single. Before the real-time vote to determine the winner, Lionel Richie will perform “We are the World” with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and past American Idol contestants including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

Here’s what else you can expect, with more surprises planned:

Cynthia Erivo and Top 11 to perform a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs.

Lauren Daigle and Top 5 to perform platinum hit “You Say.”

Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker perform “Bless The Broken Road.”

Luke Bryan to perform his new single “One Margarita.”

Katy Perry to perform her new single “Daisies” in its TV debut.

The Top 7 contestants are: Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam and Louis Knight.

After production was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus, American Idol sent the Top 21 home and eventually resumed production with remote-shot shows on April 26.

The American Idol finale airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC.