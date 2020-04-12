America’s class contradictions become visible in the Corona crisis

LYour streets, which look like gorges, flashing lights in Times Square that no longer take pictures of tourists, and ghost trains in the subway stations. This is how New York looks at least from the perspective of photographers who are out and about in Manhattan. But no newspaper and no television station would currently send anyone into the subways that drive through the Bronx, Brooklyn or Queens – it is anything but empty there. As can be seen on social media, people crowd in wagons and stations there like on a normal working day – only with face masks.

Managers in Manhattan and advertisers in Park Slope may celebrate their newfound free time, but employees in Manhattan hospitals still have to drive to work. And if they are not doctors, they often live in one of the cheaper neighborhoods. Even those who work in supermarkets or dispatch centers are risking their health in full trains – “physical distancing” has become a privilege in America.

Data has long shown how the corona virus exposes and reinforces class differences in America. Not only can those who work in the service sector often not do this from home. The neighborhoods that reported the most infected and corona deaths proportionally in New York have so far mostly been the poorer neighborhoods. This is due to the spatial living conditions as well as to the more frequent previous illnesses, as initial analyzes suggest. Elmhurst in the borough of Queens, for example, is worst affected. Families often live there in confined spaces, many are immigrants, not all have valid papers or health insurance. Nowhere in the world are more different languages ​​spoken than in Queens, around 160.

The middle class bears the main burden

The fact that many Asian and South American immigrants in Elmhurst, Flushing or Corona live in poor conditions is always in the newspaper, then it is about exploitation on the construction site or in restaurants, and it becomes clear that glittering New York cannot survive without it fighting part of New York to think about.

The last major scandal concerned workers in nail salons who are also exposed to toxic fumes at starvation wages. When the 2015 New York Times reported, the public learned that many Asian nailists slept in shifts in Queens and that several families shared an apartment. Social distance cannot work if people don’t even have their own room. But the city, which has been living well with and from the exploitation of its service providers, is now unable to find a solution to this problem.

The corona virus is therefore not a “leveler” – on the contrary. Rather, as author Chris Arnade recently noted, there are “classes of the pandemic”. At the top, the rich were sitting in their villas, posting annoying videos on Instagram throughout the day. They were followed by the higher-earning academics in the home office, many of whom had fled to their holiday homes and infected the rural and beach population there.