Amid a COVID outbreak and health concerns, Queen Elizabeth makes a decision about the Royal Family’s Christmas plans.

At Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her first Christmas without Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old monarch will not be spending Christmas and New Year’s Eve at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, where the royal family usually spends the holidays.

As the omicron variant spreads, the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continues to rise.

Due to her own health concerns, Queen Elizabeth has also canceled recent public appearances.

The queen usually travels to Norfolk in late December and stays until the beginning of February.

After King George VI’s death in 1952, she was crowned on this date.

The Queen, however, will stay at Windsor Castle instead, according to a royal source.

According to a royal source, this was a personal decision made after “careful consideration” and reflects a “precautionary approach.”

During the holidays, members of the royal family will visit her in Windsor.

The royal family, on the other hand, will not be walking to church on Christmas morning.

The decision to stay at Windsor came after Queen Elizabeth canceled the royal pre-Christmas lunch event.

Before leaving for Sandringham, the family usually gathers for lunch at Windsor Castle to see the queen.

The royal family began making plans to ensure Queen Elizabeth would not spend the holidays alone before she decided not to go to Norfolk at all.

During the influenza pandemic last year, Queen Elizabeth spent Christmas and New Year’s Day at Windsor Castle.

Her last holiday season with the Duke of Edinburgh was a memorable one.

Philip passed away in April at the age of 99, 73 years after marrying Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth’s health has also been a focus for the royal family.

She was admitted to the hospital for tests in October, and her doctors advised her to take it easy for a few days.

She missed a Remembrance Day service in November after spraining her back.

With 91,743 new cases reported on Monday, the UK set a new daily case record.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not announced new national restrictions, but he has stated that his government must “reserve the possibility” of new regulations being implemented as the omicron variant spreads before Christmas.

According to the BBC, Johnson said after a cabinet meeting, “We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron under control and we will rule nothing out.”

