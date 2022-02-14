Amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson drama, Kanye West attends the Super Bowl with North and Saint.

Night with the family

Kanye West and two of his children attended Super Bowl LVI just hours after publicly criticizing Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

On Sunday, February 13, the rapper, 44, arrived in Inglewood, California, with his two oldest children, North, 8, and Saint, 6.

Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2 are also shared by the Grammy winner and the founder of Skims, 41.

West told his Instagram followers ahead of the game that he planned to take his kids to the game later in the day.

In the same post, the Yeezy designer stated that if Davidson, 28, could be fired from Saturday Night Live, he would “double” Michael Che’s salary.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the comedian, 38, wrote on a notepad that looked similar to the one West was holding in his Instagram post, which he shared on Sunday.

Kid Cudi was left off of the “Stronger” singer’s upcoming album, Donda 2, due to the musician’s friendship with the King of Staten Island star.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper, which he then shared a photo of on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

The 38-year-old “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper retaliated on social media, claiming West was lying about why his song was cut from the album.

On Saturday, February 12, he tweeted, “We talked about this weeks ago.”

“You’re a jerk for flipping the script and posting this lie on the internet just for a laugh.

“You’re not a pal.”

The Billboard Music Award winner then shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message from Davidson.

The Guy Code alum allegedly wrote, “As a man, I’d never get [in the]way of your children.”

“I made a promise.

It’s not my [business]how you guys [go about]raising your kids.

I hope to meet them and become friends with them one day.”

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” West wrote in the caption.

During the Super Bowl, the musician appeared in a McDonald’s commercial in which he was seen driving up to the drive-thru in a massive truck.

“Can I get uhhhhh,” the producer reportedly said.

