Amid Shawn Mendes’ breakup, Camila Cabello expresses ‘gratitude’ and positivity in a bright Thanksgiving post.

Camila Cabello is optimistic about Thanksgiving.

Cabello is spending the holidays with family and friends, still reeling from her breakup with Shawn Mendes, and she took to Instagram to express her gratitude with a cute video of her dogs.

“I have a lot to be grateful for,” Cabello wrote, “but I’m especially grateful that I have a whole squad trying to hang out with me while I meditate.”

“Havana” singer continued, “I’m very thankful for everyone on here who sends me love, listens to my music, and supports me on this creative life journey!”

“Even though I haven’t met many of you, you’ve shown me love, kindness, and support, and I’m returning the favor! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world, and I do believe we’re all interconnected and never truly alone.”

I’m thankful for my human family and friends, as well as my plant and animal relatives.

Today, I’m sending you so much love and gratitude.”

camila (@camila_cabello) shared this on Twitter.

Cabello and Mendes called it quits after two years of dating earlier this month.

Both the former couple released statements on their Instagram stories, informing their fans and followers of the news.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” they wrote, “but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our friendship as best friends and will keep it that way.

We appreciate your continued support.” The couple has been friends for years but only made their romantic relationship official in 2019.

Mendes “initiated the conversation” with Cabello about ending things, a source tells E! News.

The Cinderella star is “very upset” about the breakup, according to the source, but she “agreed” that it was for the best.

“It was really tough for a few days,” the source says, “but she’s been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy.”

“She’s surrounded by a strong support system and is feeling revitalized right now.”

Despite their breakup, the source claims that Cabello and Mendes are “still in contact and want to be friends,” adding that it “wasn’t a bad breakup…

