Amid the ‘And Just Like That’ absence and Chris Noth scandal, ‘SATC’ alum Kim Cattrall is living a ‘drama-free’ life.

In the midst of the ‘And Just Like That’ absence and the Chris Noth scandal, ‘SATC’ alum Kim Cattrall is living a ‘drama-free’ life.

As the revival series, And Just Like That, and Chris Noth’s alleged sexual assault scandal make headlines, Kim Cattrall says she has no regrets about leaving the Sex and the City family.

“Kim isn’t going to speak out about the Chris Noth allegations,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively after Noth, 67, was recently accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the past, which he has denied repeatedly.

Cattrall, 65, starred as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, but she declined to join HBO’s new Max series, which debuted earlier this month.

“She isn’t even going to talk about not being a part of And Just Like That,” the insider claims, adding that the Emmy nominee is “happier where she is in life now,” despite having “turned down” a big paycheck.

According to the source, the Ice Princess actress’ life is now “drama-free,” and Cattrall “doesn’t regret not being a part of the revival.”

The England-born actress has spoken out about her feud with former costar Sarah Jessica Parker over the years, which may have contributed to her decision not to return for a third SATC film or And Just Like That.

“That ship has sailed for her for years,” the insider adds.

Since the end of the original series, Parker, 56, has maintained that she never had a beef with Cattrall, telling the “Origins” podcast in 2018 that she was “not in a catfight with anyone.” At the time, the How I Met Your Father star raised eyebrows when she called Parker “cruel” following her brother’s death.

The SJP designer said on the podcast, “I’ve never publicly — ever — said anything unfriendly, unappreciative about Kim because that’s not how I feel about her.”

For her part, Cattrall hasn’t said why she didn’t return for the SATC revival, but showrunner Michael Patrick King hinted that her relationship with the other three leads — Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) — played a role in Samantha’s exclusion.

“Kristin, Cynthia, and Sarah Jessica merged into one, but Kim never did.”

