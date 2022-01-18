Amid the drama surrounding their divorce, Kim Kardashian is said to be ‘trying to set healthy boundaries’ with Kanye West.

In early 2021, after seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West.

They’ve both been dating other people for the past few months.

Despite this, their divorce continues to be a source of contention.

Kardashian West is reportedly “trying to establish healthy boundaries” with her ex-husband, according to a source.

Since the divorce, Kardashian West has mostly spoken positively about West and their co-parenting relationship, but West has not reciprocated.

West made an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs in November 2021, where he denied that their divorce was legal.

“My kids want their parents to stay together,” he said.

I want us to be together… I’ve never seen the papers before.

We haven’t even gotten divorced yet.”

Later, he paid a visit to Skid Row for Thanksgiving and declared that God would reunite Kimye.

Then, in December, West purchased a house across the street from his and Kardashian West’s old mansion, where Kardashian West and their children had been living.

January 1st,

West released the song “Eazy” on March 15, 2022, with lyrics about recent events in his and Kardashian West’s lives.

He raps about the divorce with lyrics like “We havin’ the best divorce ever,” referring to Kardashian West’s new romance with Pete Davidson and threatening to “beat” the comedian’s “a**.”

Chicago’s birthday was recently celebrated by Kardashian West and her family.

West, on the other hand, was reportedly not invited, and he used Instagram Live to criticize the Kardashian-Jenners.

“I called Kim and texted nannies,” he admitted.

“I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], and won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now?” he asked Khloé [Kardashian].

West claimed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that his ex-wife’s security team refused to let him into her home with their oldest daughter, North, at one point.

West’s mother, Kim Kardashian West, has remained silent on the situation.

According to People, she’s simply “trying to set healthy boundaries” with her ex-husband.

The insider claimed that West was not allowed inside Kardashian West’s home, but security “didn’t…

