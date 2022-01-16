Amid the Kim Kardashian romance, Pete Davidson jokes in the ‘SNL’ opening that he’s having’more fun’ this year.

Amid the Kim Kardashian romance, Pete Davidson jokes in the opening of ‘SNL’ that he’s having’more fun’ this year.

Pete Davidson couldn’t help but gush about his “fun” year during the season 47 return of Saturday Night Live as his romance with Kim Kardashian has continued to heat up.

In the Saturday, January 15, episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson, 28, used a voice box to portray a different multiversal iteration of President Joe Biden.

“I’m Joe Biden from the real universe, and the timeline you’re all living in is about to come crashing down.”

It all began as a joke in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

It had now spiraled out of control and could blow up at any moment.”

The star of King of Staten Island — who wore an open blazer to show off his chest tattoos — then took questions about the “real” multiverse, including whether Biden, 79, was still the Commander in Chief and whether the rest of the cast’s lives were “better” there.

“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world, except one man named Pete Davidson,” remarked the New Yorker.

“Your universe has made it more enjoyable for him.”

Cast member James Austin Johnson appeared as the POTUS in Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Ariana DeBose and featured musical guest Bleachers, to deliver a message to members of the White House press about the Omicron variant, attempting to attribute the recent COVID-19 spikes to ticket sales of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Davidson’s brief discussion of his “fun” time on Saturday’s episode of the NBC series follows news that he’s gotten closer to the 41-year-old founder of Skims.

After she hosted an episode of the variety show in October 2021, the two became fast friends on the set.

They even shared a sweet stage kiss while posing as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and a new suitor, respectively, at the time.

“He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked Kim if she wanted to hang out sometime, which she immediately agreed to.”

