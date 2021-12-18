In the midst of the Kyrie Irving vaccination controversy, the Brooklyn Nets make a major decision.

The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed Kyrie Irving.

The Nets will bring back the All-Star guard for games outside of New York, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is required by New York City.

One of the reasons for bringing Irving back, according to Wojnarowski, is the Nets’ current problems, which include injuries and players lost due to health and safety protocols.

According to government rules, Irving is allowed to practice at his home facility, and the Nets and Irving worked out a plan to allow Irving to return to the game.

Irving would have to test negative for five days in a row for this to happen.

Irving’s earliest return date is December.

When the Brooklyn Nets face the Portland Trailblazers on March 23, it will be the first meeting between the two teams.

On the road, the Nets have 27 games left.

“I know I don’t want to do it because of the financial consequences,” Irving said in an Instagram post in October, according to ESPN. “But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated.”

I chose to be unvaccinated, and I ask that you respect my decision.

“I’m just going to keep staying in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be a part of it all.”

This isn’t a partisan issue; it has nothing to do with the NBA or any other organization.

This is about me and what I want to do with my life.” Irving could have lost over (dollar)17 million if he didn’t play in any games this season.

After two years with the Boston Celtics, he signed with the Nets in 2019.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the NBA draft in 2011, he began his career in the league in 2011.

Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

“You have to make these decisions for yourself,” Irving said on Instagram.

“‘Yo, you’re gonna lose money; you’re gonna lose this.’ So what?

Baby, it’s not about the money.

Irving, a seven-time NBA All-Star who helped the Cavaliers win the NBA title in 2016, says, “It’s all about deciding what’s best for you.”

