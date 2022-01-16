Amina Buddafly compares Peter Gunz’s toxic marriage to an addiction.

Amina Buddafly compares her toxic marriage to Peter Gunz to a drug problem.

Love and Hip Hop is known for chronicling sham marriages.

None were as complicated as Amina Buddafly’s and Peter Gunz’s relationship.

Gunz was living with another woman, Tara Wallace, whom he had been with for 13 years at the time when the two met and married.

The love triangle lasted four seasons, during which time both women became pregnant at the same time.

Buddafly, on the other hand, has moved on, and the couple is no longer together.

She admits that her relationship with Gunz was addictive in retrospect.

Both Wallace and Buddafly blamed each other as Gunz maneuvered between them, and both women suffered long-term heartache as a result.

Despite this, neither of them was able to fully escape their predicament.

Buddafly admits that she was stuck and addicted to Gunz in the past.

The show’s storyline was also scrutinized by viewers, which did not help.

“I always thought I knew my worth and that I was better than this and didn’t deserve it, but it’s literally like – that’s why I despise it when people call me dumb.”

“What was so stupid about that? I was just stuck, addicted, and in desperate need of help,” she explained in an Instagram live video.

“It’s the same as if you were addicted to something else; you need rehab.”

That was precisely what I required.

That does not make me stupid; it makes me an addict, in my opinion.”

She also claims that she didn’t have the tools to walk away at the time, and that it took a constant cycle of pain for her to finally find the strength to leave in her weakest moment.

“I knew I deserved someone who wouldn’t hurt me like this,” she said, “but the struggle was really walking away.”

“It’s so easy for people to say, ‘You’re stupid for staying with him,'” she says. “I know it’s not good for me, and people would always tell me to move on from him, but they wouldn’t tell me how, and that’s where therapy came in.”

Buddafly claims that as time passed and the situation deteriorated, she realized she was getting closer to leaving with each new injury from Gunz.

Buddfaly claims she cried every day and was constantly worried about Gunz’s whereabouts, and her daughter began to notice.

She explains…

