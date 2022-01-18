‘Among Us’: Hide ‘n’ Seek, Friends Lists, and Everything Else for 2022 at InnerSloth

Hide ‘n’ Seek, Friends Lists, and Everything Else InnerSloth Has in Store for 2022

The fans of Among Us have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

On January 1, InnerSloth unveiled the Among Us 2022 Roadmap.

18, giving a sneak peek at what the developer has planned for the social deception video game in the months ahead.

Updates to the features introduced in 2021, as well as some entirely new concepts, appear to be on the way for Among Us.

Here’s what InnerSloth has in store for us.

Despite the fact that Among Us was released in 2018, it took two years for the game to gain traction.

Many streamers picked up the game at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 to stay in touch with friends who were under lockdown.

Among Us quickly gained a global following, attracting celebrities such as Madelaine Petsch, Jimmy Fallon, and others.

Due to the sudden popularity of the game, InnerSloth decided to scrap plans for an Among Us sequel in favor of continuing to update the original.

In 2021, the studio delivered on that promise.

InnerSloth released a major update in November with new Among Us features.

The new Crewmate and Impostor roles, which gave players new abilities during gameplay, were among the most eagerly anticipated additions.

Shapeshifter, Scientist, Guardian Angel, or Engineer could be assigned to players at random.

15-player lobbies, account linking, and achievements were also added to Among Us.

Players were also given access to various types of in-game currency as well as a cosmetics storefront in-game.

THE SUMMARY OF THE ROADMAP FOR 2022

friends listquality of life updateshere’s a sneak peek at what’s next for Among Us!

InnerSloth hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, which is great news for fans of Among Us.

According to a recent blog post, this year appears to be jam-packed with exciting new features.

First and foremost, the studio intends to implement a friend’s list feature, which will allow players to add other accounts and communicate with them.

“Finally, you’ll be able to communicate with any Crewmates you get along with… or keep tabs on your greatest enemies, I guess?” read the blog post.

“We know a lot of you have made lifelong friendships as a result of this game, and that’s fantastic! We want to keep in touch with you and play games with you!”

InnerSloth is also going to…

