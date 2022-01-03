Amy Adams’ Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio Was Ruined While Working With Him

Some fans will have the opportunity to meet their celebrity crushes, but only a select few will have the opportunity to work with them.

Amy Adams is one of those chosen few.

Because she is an actress, the Enchanted star was finally able to meet and interact with her childhood crush.

However, after working with him, Adams admitted that her crush on the Oscar winner had faded.

Following his role in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, Adams found it difficult to adjust to the spotlight.

Her role in the film earned her a lot of attention in addition to working with big-name actors.

However, Adams admitted that fame came at a cost.

“I choked,” Adams admitted to Elle (via Daily Mail). “I felt this pressure to be this level of actress that I wasn’t confident enough to be.”

Adams considered quitting the company because of the pressure.

“Then it was, ‘I can’t do this,’ for a couple of years after that.

“I’m not strong enough to keep taking this kind of rejection,” Acams added.

“I was looking at 30 and wondering, ‘What am I going to do with my life?’

‘I was perplexed and lost.’

Amy Adams had a thing for Leonardo DiCaprio, like a lot of young girls at the time.

Adams revealed when and why she fell for The Departed actor in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

She admitted to Colbert, “I had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio.”

“But not in Titanic, but in Growing Pains.”

He was super cute and young.”

Despite the fact that Adams collaborated with DiCaprio on the film Catch Me If You Can, she kept her feelings about him a secret.

After Colbert inquired about her work with DiCaprio, Adams revealed, “No, because nothing really kills a crush faster than working with someone.”

“Not in a bad way, not in a bad way,” says the narrator.

Adams later explained that meeting and interacting with the actor was what made her crush on him disappear.

“You get to know him and it’s no longer like a fantasy of a person,” Adams explained.

“Now it’s Leo’s turn.”

Amy Adams has exchanged kisses with a number of celebrities throughout her career.

But when it came to making out with DiCaprio, director Steven Spielberg of Catch Me If You Can didn’t want her to hold back.

So much so that Spielberg instructed Adams to kiss DiCaprio in a very specific way.

“They had been…

