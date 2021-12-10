Amy Childs’ hair has undergone a dramatic transformation since she chopped off her long locks.

Amy Childs flaunts her dramatic hair transformation after she chopped off her long locks.

AMY Childs debuted a new look, complete with the phrase “bl***y loves it.”

Amy, 31, of Towie, debuted a chic, long bob hairstyle by chopping off her auburn waves.

On her Instagram stories, the mother of two flaunted her new locks and polled her followers.

She wanted to know if they thought she looked good, and she gave them the option of saying “yes Amy” or “short hair don’t care.”

Amy swished her straight, shoulder-length hair for the camera, clearly pleased with her new look.

She captioned the Instagram story, “You don’t understand how long I’ve wanted to do this.”

Her new hair comes as she gets serious with Billy Delbosq, the star of First Dates, following her split from ex Tim.

Despite saying he was “growing tired of Essex girls” while looking for love on the E4 show, she has grown close to the gym owner.

Amy has been gushing on Instagram about her new beau, admitting she is ‘in love’ with him.

Billy appeared on the show First Dates in 2018.

Amy was drawn to him months after she had broken up with her boyfriend Tim, whom she had dubbed “The One.”

Their year-long relationship came to an end in July, leaving the TV star heartbroken.

Amy has fled to Ibiza with her four-year-old daughter Polly, whom she shares with her ex-husband Bradley Wright.

In May 2020, she confirmed their relationship with a photo of the two of them together.

“When you finally meet the right one for you, it suddenly becomes clear why everyone else was so wrong….,” the Essex beauty wrote in a now-deleted snap.

“I care about you.”

“Love you,” boyfriend Tim replied beneath the heartfelt declaration.

Amy shared her Brentwood home with Tim, her daughter Polly, and her two-year-old son Ritchie Jnr, whom she shares with businessman Ritchie.

