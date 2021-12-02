Amy Duggar, Josh’s cousin, prays for the “Ultimate Sentence” in the Child Porn Trial for him.

Amy Duggar, Josh Duggar’s cousin, prays for the “Ultimate Sentence” in the Child Porn Trial for him.

Amy Duggar King spoke out about her estranged cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, which began on November 2nd.

This story contains sexual assault and child pornography.

When it came to her estranged cousin Josh Duggar’s federal trial on child pornography charges, Amy Duggar King didn’t mince words.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, and I will repay thee,” Amy wrote in a November post, quoting the Bible.

“Please pray for the victims and the truth to be revealed,” she added.

Pray for the judge’s final decision.”

Josh, the oldest sibling on the now-cancelled TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested, detained, and charged in April with receiving and possessing material depicting child sexual abuse.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against him.

On Tuesday, he began his jury trial in his home state of Arkansas.

Josh is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted of both counts.

Josh is accused of downloading child pornography in 2019, including one file depicting the sexual abuse of children ranging in age from 18 months to 12 years old, according to a federal agent who testified in May that the images found on Josh’s computer were “in the top five of the worst of the worst” he’d ever seen.

“We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly,” Josh’s lawyers said following his arrest to E! News.

No one in this country can prevent prosecutors from charging someone with a crime.

When you’re accused, however, you have the option of fighting back in court—and Josh intends to do just that.”

“As you all know, this week is extremely heavy,” Amy tweeted on March 29, a day before the trial began.

Pray for the victims and the truth to come to light.”

Amy has previously expressed her disapproval of Josh.

“My heart breaks for all those innocent, sweet victims,” she told NBC’s Today Parents in May.

It breaks my heart…Justice must be served if you’re going to look at such revolting and sickening images.”

“To look at my little guy who is 19 months,” Amy, a married mother of one, added.

Josh Duggar’s Cousin Amy Prays for the “Ultimate Sentence” for Him in Child Porn Trial