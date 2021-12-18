Amy Duggar posts a photo from her weekend getaway with husband Dillon and son Daxton, 2, as she continues to criticize the Duggar family.

AMY Duggar shared a series of adorable photos from a weekend getaway with her husband Dillon and their son Daxton.

The reality star is taking a much-needed break after her cousin Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography trial, causing tension between her and her famous family.

Amy posted a photo collage of herself drinking a cocktail.

The 35-year-old also shared a sweet photo of her husband and son sleeping side by side.

“It was nice getting away for a few days!” the proud mother wrote alongside the photos.

“Scroll down to see how Daxxy travels–this kid is insanely cool.”

This trip earned him his wings! (hashtag)Atlanta”

Meanwhile, Amy continues to speak out about her famous family, sharing a cryptic quote this week after cousin Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography trial, saying, “God is in control.”

“My comfort comes from knowing God is in control, even in the chaos,” the quote read in full.

She didn’t add any context, but she’s been speaking out about Josh, 33, since the trial began.

Amy has come out in support of cousin Jana Duggar, rather than against Josh.

Jana was charged with child endangerment after Josh was found guilty of child pornography in his trial.

Amy recently slammed Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for “taking advantage” of their eldest daughter Jana.

She expressed her feelings on the subject on Twitter, ranting about parents who use older children as “built-in babysitters.”

In her rant, Amy didn’t hold back.

“I believe that you should watch your own children if you are a parent,” she wrote.

It’s not right to have someone else keep an eye on them all the time.

“Let me be clear: I’m not talking about loving, hardworking parents who provide for their families.

“Of course! I’m talking about people who rely on Aunts or friends or anyone who exploits others.”

“Just because they can,” they say.

“Your kids, even older kids, should not be your built-in babysitter,” Amy continued in another tweet.

Your children, regardless of age, should be able to lead a normal adolescent life.

“It’s great to help us out now and then, but if you’re going to have that many kids, you need to be responsible for them.”

Amy didn’t name names, but Jana Duggar, 31, has spent much of her childhood and adult life assisting the younger Duggar children.

