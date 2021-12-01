Amy Duggar Prays for ‘The Ultimate Sentence’ in the Child Porn Trial of Cousin Josh Duggar: We Need ‘Justice’

In the midst of Cousin Josh Duggar’s child porn trial, Amy Duggar prays for “the Ultimate Sentence”: “We Need Justice.”

Change is what I’m hoping for.

As her cousin Josh Duggar awaits sentencing in his ongoing child pornography trial, Amy Duggar appeared to make her position clear.

“Today is a heavy day,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece, 35, wrote on Tuesday, November 30, as the jury was chosen via Instagram Story.

“It will be for the entire week.”

It’ll be the same next week.

“Until justice is done,” says the narrator.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, I will repay thee,” she continued in another Instagram Story.

Please pray for the victims as well as for the truth to come to light.

Pray for the judge’s final decision.”

Josh, 33, was arrested in April in Arkansas.

The former TLC star was arrested “for receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children,” according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas at the time. The scandal broke shortly after Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, announced the couple were expecting their seventh child.

In April, Josh’s lawyer, Justin Gelfand, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

A judge ordered the political activist to be held without bond and to live in a third-party residence “where there are no minors in the home” that month.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s parents said in an April statement to Us Weekly, thanking fans for their “continued prayers” as the controversy made headlines.

Our hope is that the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed and that everything will be resolved in a timely manner.

We continue to pray for Josh and Anna’s family.”

TLC cut ties with the Duggars two months later, canceling Counting On after 11 seasons.

(The network previously canceled 19 Kids and Counting after Josh’s molestation scandal in 2015.)

“I stand with the network in this decision!” Amy wrote on Instagram in June after learning that her relatives would no longer be appearing on reality TV.

Amy raised eyebrows in September when she advised her followers to “cut off toxic family for your own well-being,” despite previously disclosing her strained relationship with her cousins to Entertainment Tonight in July 2020.

