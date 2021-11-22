Amy Duggar sells her home in Arkansas for (dollar)350K and relocates ahead of her cousin Josh’s child pornography trial.

Amy Duggar sells her Arkansas home for $3.5 million and relocates ahead of her cousin Josh’s child pornography trial.

According to Arkansas property records obtained exclusively by The Sun, Amy, 35, and her husband Dillon sold their home for (dollar)350,000 on November 18, 2021.

The house was first listed in June for (dollar)426,000 and went through five price drops before being sold.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this home.

Black granite countertops, white cabinets, an island, a mosaic backsplash, and tile flooring have been installed in the newly remodeled kitchen.

There is a fireplace in the living room, and a nook in the dining room.

Wooden flooring can be found in both areas.

According to Realtor, two of the bedrooms are “oversized,” with “massive walk-in closets,” and are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom.

A studio apartment with a living room, kitchenette, bathroom, and third bedroom is also included in the property.

The home also has a wrap-around porch with views of the forest, which makes it feel more private.

The house has a private fire pit and is just steps away from biking, hiking, and trails.

The couple paid (dollar)130,000 for the house in 2017.

Amy announced the move on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and her husband with, “So many reasons to smile today!!”

“Thank you to @randyodglen Odglen for making today’s closing so simple and stress-free!! Here’s to a new chapter!!”

“Memories,” her husband captioned a throwback photo of her taken during kitchen renovations.

Amy shared a photo of her new home on Instagram Stories earlier today with the caption, “Coming together!!”

Hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and moving boxes were among the features in the photograph.

Amy and her husband have a 2-year-old son named Daxton.

While she is estranged from the Duggars, she is close with her cousin Jill, who is estranged from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

Dillon owns the restaurant Wellington’s, while Amy owns the clothing store 3130 Clothing.

Amy has been vocal in her criticism of her cousin Josh, who is currently facing charges of child pornography.

Josh has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography on one count.

Josh, 33, is preparing for his child pornography trial on November 30.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star is currently housed with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who are longtime friends of Jim Bob’s…

