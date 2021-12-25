Amy Duggar spends Christmas alone after contracting a fever and chills while fighting Covid just weeks after her cousin Josh was arrested.

Amy Duggar spends Christmas alone after contracting a fever and chills in a Covid battle just weeks after her cousin Josh was sentenced to prison.

Because she spent the holiday alone due to a battle with Covid, AMY Duggar invited anyone who was struggling to message her for support before Christmas.

She’d been sick for days, and as time passed, her symptoms became more severe.

“If you’re hurting in your life this Christmas…DM me!” Amy wrote on Instagram.

“I’d like to give you some words of encouragement.”

She appeared on camera a few hours later, opening up to fans about how she’s feeling and the people she’s met during her battle with the virus.

“Little update: My sweet sister-in-law left some potato soup on the doorstep, and my mom went and got it for me, which is so sweet,” Amy said.

“Right now, I’m sick with a fever.”

I didn’t have it before.

That’s a cool new thing.

Because I’m cold, I’m dressed.

That’s a first.

“But I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me.”

Countless.

I assisted someone who suffers from anorexia and is finding it difficult to love herself.

I assisted a woman who suffers from alcoholism and is depressed and feels like a complete failure.

“I’ve talked to a lot of women who have serious marriage issues, and I’ve just poured my heart and soul into them.”

Many people have contacted me, literally, because they have lost loved ones, are estranged from their family, or want to set boundaries with someone who is mentally or physically abusive.

“You never know who follows you or what their story is, and I’m thankful that God used me to help someone.”

To me, that is the only thing that matters.”

Amy resolved to respond to more messages as soon as she was able, pausing to savor her soup and get some much-needed rest.

The Duggar cousin has always been outspoken, but since Josh Duggar’s arrest, he’s gone even further.

After the verdict, Amy shared a cryptic quote with the “traits of a sociopath.”

In recent years, she hasn’t been shy about expressing herself.

“Lack of remorse, guilt, or empathy, constant deception, inability to form emotional attachments, superficial charm, dishonesty, manipulative, risky behavior,” Amy wrote in a tweet.

Josh was found guilty of possessing child pornography on December 9, and fans immediately assumed the tweet was about him.

“Hmm… now who does that sound like?” said a fan in response to the message.

“It fits so many people,” said another.

Others simply wrote “Josh Duggar” and “Definitely Josh” in their comments.

Amy had gone on a date with her boyfriend earlier in the week…

