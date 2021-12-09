Amy King, Josh Duggar’s cousin, Speaks Out After His Conviction About “Justice”

Amy King, Josh Duggar’s cousin, Speaks Out Following His Conviction About “Justice”

After a jury convicted Josh Duggar of receiving and possessing child pornography, his cousin, Amy King, expressed her hope for healing.

This story contains child pornography, so proceed with caution.

After Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, Amy King expressed her gratitude.

Josh’s cousin took to Twitter on December 4th to express his displeasure.

“May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing counseling from everything they were exposed to,” he wrote on page 9 of his book.

May the children have real Godly men to guide and protect them as father figures.

May those who had previously been in a state of disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time.”

“May the abused daughters feel validated.”

You are truly lovely and deserving of love.

May there be a lot of therapy and healing.

“May all those involved gain wisdom on how to proceed,” she added in a separate tweet, adding, “Justice has been served.”

Deanna Duggar, one of Jim Bob Duggar’s sisters, raised Amy outside of the fundamentalist church.

Josh is currently being held in custody awaiting his sentence.

For each count, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fines of (dollar)250,000.

“We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations,” Josh’s attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story said in a statement released after the conviction.

We intend to appeal the jury’s decision.”

Josh was arrested eight months ago on suspicion of using the internet to download child sexual abuse material.

He was released on bail after pleading not guilty to the two charges.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar expressed their hope for the “truth, no matter what it is, to come to light” at the time.

Josh’s parents said in a new statement released exclusively to E! News on Thursday that their “hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed by CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].”

“In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and their children,” Jim Bob and Michelle said.

“As parents, we will never stop praying and loving Joshua, as we do all of our children.”

In each and every one of life’s…

