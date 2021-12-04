Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Confess What They Would Have Done Differently at Their Wedding in “Little People, Big World”

Little People, Big World is one of TLC’s most popular shows, with fans eagerly anticipating each new episode to see what everyone is up to, and after 21 seasons, it’s easy to see why.

The show follows the Roloff family, including their dwarf parents Matt and Amy, one of their adult sons Zach (who is also dwarf), Zach’s wife Tori, and their two children Jackson and Lilah.

(Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, Matt and Amy’s other children, no longer appear on the show.) Amy Roloff recently married Chris Marek, a real estate agent, and the couple admitted what they would have done differently at their wedding.

According to OregonLive, Roloff and Marek’s big day was Aug.

Roloff Farms, on March 28, 2021.

The bride wore a stunning lacy gown with a diamond hair accessory and looked as happy as can be as they said “I do” in front of 146 guests.

Ember and Jackson Roloff, Roloff’s grandchildren, were the flower girl and ring bearer for the wedding.

Audrey, her daughter-in-law, shared a touching photo of the kids on social media with the captions “These two crushed it” and “Have you ever seen a more precious flower girl (plus) ring bearer duo?”

Sounds like the day went off without a hitch!

Most people remember their wedding day for the rest of their lives, and many say they wouldn’t change a thing about it.

So, what would the Little People, Big World stars have changed if they could do it all over again?

During the event, Roloff explained that she would have concentrated more on herself and her groom.

“Even though we had family, friends, and other people with us, they were there for us.”

That isn’t something I have to consider.

“I probably need to cater a little bit more to Chris and myself,” she told People.

Meanwhile, Marek revealed that he would have given himself more time to relax before saying “I do,” telling People, “I was still working up a sweat just getting ready for the ceremony that day.”

“I was still picking up things and running to the farm to set up.”

At three o’clock, the ceremony began.

I couldn’t even get dressed and show up at the farm…

