Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Ken Jennings, and Others Are Among The Biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ Winners Ever

To compete on Jeopardy!, you need a certain kind of mind, and only the best of the best make it to the winner’s circle.

These are the game show’s highest-earning contestants, and they’ve taken home millions of dollars.

From the ABC series, Ken Jennings is one of the most well-known high rollers.

The author, who was born in Washington, is the all-time highest-paid American game show contestant.

In addition to winning (dollar)2,520,700 on Jeopardy! during his first 74 episodes, he nearly doubled that amount in numerous special tournaments.

Jennings won (dollar)500,000 for second place in the Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions in 2005, and in the Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades in 2014, he won (dollar)100,000 for second place.

He won the (dollar)1 million first-place prize in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020, bringing him back into the winner’s circle.

These are only a few of his most prestigious tournaments.

After Alex Trebek’s death in 2021, Jennings became a consultant for Jeopardy! and began guest hosting in 2021.

Matt Amodio, who had a 37-game winning streak at the time, was promoted to the winner’s circle later that year.

Only Jennings has more consecutive wins than the Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut.

“Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me,” Amodio said in a press release in October 2021.

“It’s a surreal experience to be right behind him.”

Jennings was a big fan of his new boss.

“What a run!” he exclaimed after the Yale student’s streak ended on the episode of October 11, 2021, with his 38th game.

“Referring to (hashtag)Jeopardy, ‘you are half the man Ken Jennings is,’ is a great compliment,” Amodio tweeted, praising his predecessor.

“It’s an even greater one when it comes to life in general.”

Ken, thank you for being you [heart emoji].”

Despite being one of Jeopardy!’s highest-paid contestants, Amodio stated that he does not want to retire from research.

Days after his final episode aired, he wrote in a Newsweek article, “I still have no plans to spend a dime of my (dollar)1,518,601 winnings.”

“I’m a frugal guy who enjoys the opportunity to put money aside in case I need it in the future or to.”

