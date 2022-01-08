Amy Schneider of Jeopardy! earns over (dollar)1 million, joining Ken Jennings in the Millionaire’s Circle.

She has the appearance of a millionaire, and her fortune is only increasing.

Amy Schneider, a Jeopardy! contestant, reached the (dollar)1 million mark on the game show’s Friday, January 7 episode.

With (dollar)1,019,600, the Oakland, California native won her 28th game in a row.

Schneider, 42, is only the fourth person to reach that mark during regular season play, with Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio having done so previously.

Schneider holds the record for the longest run and highest earnings on Jeopardy!

At the end of December, she surpassed 2014 contestant Julia Collins’ 20-show run, and she wore a sweater to pay tribute to Collins’ warm outfit.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday, January 8, the Jeopardy! Hall of Famer said, “Just seeing myself on TV still is almost a shock, even though I was there when it all happened.”

“I thought I’d be able to win a few games, but I didn’t expect to do so well.”

My girlfriend mentioned some famous people who went to her high school the other day, and I thought to myself, “I know someone who went to mine.” I looked it up on Wikipedia, and there I was, listed under notable alumni.

That was a strange sight to see.”

In addition, as the first transgender woman to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, the Ohio native is making history.

Schneider admitted that she’s “a lot of other things, too!” but she’s happy to provide some trans representation in a show that appeals to audiences of all ages, particularly older ones.

“I’ve heard from other trans people who are ecstatic to see me out there.”

But one of the things I’ve enjoyed the most is hearing from trans people’s parents and grandparents, as well as other members of the older generation,” she added.

“There’s a lot of worry for their trans loved ones, and they’re worried that they’ll be limited in life.”

I believe that being able to go out there and demonstrate that I can be successful in a very mainstream manner has made many of them feel better about the people in their lives.”

The engineering manager is currently in fourth place among both contestants with the most consecutive wins and after the Friday episode.

