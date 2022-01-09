Amy Schneider, the 28th winner of ‘Jeopardy!,’ has surpassed (dollar)1 million in prize money.

Amy Schneider, the 28th winner of ‘Jeopardy!,’ has surpassed (dollar)1 million in earnings.

Amy Schneider, a 42-year-old software engineering manager, became a millionaire on Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! after winning her 28th game in a row.

Schneider’s total earnings increased to (dollar)1,019,600 in the most recent episode, up from (dollar)42,200 in the previous one.

She becomes only the fifth millionaire in Jeopardy! history, and only the fourth in regular-season play, according to guest host Ken Jennings.

Schneider said in a statement to multiple outlets, “It feels amazing, it feels strange.”

“I never imagined such a large sum of money would be associated with my name.”

“‘Norwegian Independence Day’ and a vast blue sea are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man,” Schneider correctly answered on “Final Jeopardy.” She bet (dollar)9,800.

Schneider made headlines for the first time in December when she set the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman with 21, surpassing Julia Collins’ 20 wins.

Schneider is also the first openly transgender participant in the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider, who revealed earlier this week that she had been robbed of her personal belongings, is relieved to have surpassed the (dollar)1 million mark.

She later admitted to getting sick on Twitter.

Schneider’s supporters rushed to her social media account to express their support, and now those same supporters are praising her.

“Wow! Pretty damn amazing and inspiring!” one fan tweeted. “Go @Jeopardyamy Go! Thank you for putting yourself out there and taking so many hits for the rest of us!” another added.

“It’s been so awesome to watch @Jeopardyamy crush it each week,” another fan wrote, “but even more awesome to see her reach (dollar)1 million in winnings! She knows everything there is to know about everything and is SO impressive.”

“AMY, GO!”

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED: