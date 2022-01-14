Amy Schneider, the ‘Jeopardy!’ champion, is tied for third place in consecutive wins with James Holzhauer, and she wants to break his record.

Current champion Amy Schneider just won her 32nd game in a row, putting her in third place for most consecutive wins behind former Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer.

January 1st,

Schneider has a chance to break Holzhauer’s record and move up to fourth place.

Holzhauer made a name for himself on Jeopardy! in 2019 with his 32-game winning streak. The professional gambler’s “all in” strategy, in which he bet his entire bankroll on Daily Doubles, netted him a whopping (dollar)2.4 million by the end of his stint.

Schneider is the first woman to win a million dollars on Jeopardy! and the game show’s most successful trans contestant.

Though Schneider still has a long way to go before matching Holzhauer’s cash total (her current jackpot is (dollar)1,109, 600), the engineering manager is only one game away from displacing Holzhauer from third place in terms of most consecutive wins and claiming the position for herself.

After a 38-game winning streak earlier this season, Yale student Matt Amodio knocked Holzhauer down to third place.

According to CBS News, Amodio is also third in the category of highest regular season play winnings, with a little more than (dollar)1.5 million, though Schneider is closing in on that record and needs (dollar)417,001 to bump Amodio to fourth.

Ken Jennings, the GOAT of Jeopardy! and guest host, has a record of over (dollar)2.5 million in winnings during his 74-game winning streak.

Schneider has wanted to beat Holzhauer’s record for a long time and has set his ranking as a target.

According to Newsweek, Schneider said in December 2021, “I’d like to beat James Holzhauer.”

“I guess I’ll say he appears to be very confident.”

As a result, I believe it would feel good in some ways.”

While the Oakland resident was confident in her ability to handle the quiz board, her current run has exceeded her expectations.

Schneider is grateful to be a part of the iconic game show Jeopardy! as a devoted Jeopardy! viewer.

“I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t think I was capable of doing well,” she admitted, “but this has just been so much better than I expected.”

“It’s also a lifelong Jeopardy! fan’s dream come true… My…

