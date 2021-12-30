Amy Schneider, the winner of ‘Jeopardy!,’ is making history.

Amy Schneider is making a name for herself on Jeopardy! On Wednesday, the engineering manager won the game show for the 21st time, breaking the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman.

With 20 victories, Julia Collins previously held the record.

Schneider took to Twitter to express her delight at matching Collins’ record.

She wrote about the filming of Jeopardy!, saying, “It happened months ago for me, and I’m still trying to take it in.”

“I never imagined I’d be able to match Julia’s streak, even in my wildest dreams.”

It’s difficult to put into words how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, and everything in between.”

Schneider’s record-breaking wins came after she broke the record for the most money won by a woman, winning (dollar)806,000 as of December.

30.

Schneider did so by breaking Larissa Kelly’s (dollar)655,930 record, an achievement for which Kelly thanked Schneider on Twitter.

“It was fun for a few years to hold a Jeopardy record…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, both on and off the show,” Kelly wrote.

“Congratulations to Amy on becoming the female contestant with the highest overall earnings in the history of the show!”

Schneider replied, “Thank you so much! I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to someday watching the woman who beats us both!”

Schneider, the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, also holds the top five spots in the records for consecutive wins, highest regular-season winnings, and all-time winnings.

Ken Jennings holds the records for the first two, with 74 victories and (dollar)2.5 million in winnings, and Brad Rutter holds the record for the latter, with (dollar)4.9 million in regular season and tournament earnings.

