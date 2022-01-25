Amy Schneider, the winner of ‘Jeopardy,’ makes history by breaking Matt Amodio’s winning streak.

After breaking Matt Amodio’s winning streak, ‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider makes history.

Amy Schneider is a legend on Jeopardy!

Schneider won her 39th episode of the long-running game show on Monday, surpassing Matt Amodio as the show’s second-most-winning contestant.

After winning 74 consecutive games in 2004, Ken Jennings, who teamed up with Mayim Bialik to take over hosting duties from the late Alex Trebek, remains in first place.

Schneider’s prize money is piling up as well, with the 42-year-old software engineering manager having won (dollar)1,319,800 so far.

Schneider said in a statement following her 39th victory, “It still feels unreal.”

“I was definitely thinking about it now that I knew I had this opportunity.”

Then Ken said it, and I thought to myself, ‘Alright, I just finished this massive task,’ and it felt great.”

Despite the fact that her historic victory may have propelled Amodio to the top of the rankings,

The Ph.D student’s appearance on Jeopardy! will not be the last for fans of the game show.

Schneider and Amodio will compete in the Tournament of Champions, the show’s annual event featuring the top 15 players from the previous season.

She went on to talk about her upcoming tournament against Amodio, admitting that it will be a “tight competition.”

In her message to Amodio, the Jeopardy! champion said, “It’ll be an honor to play against you, and it’ll be a tight competition.”

Schneider, who is known for sharing her post-game thoughts on Twitter, spoke about the big win and provided her usual recap of events.

“After the previous game, I was naturally feeling good! As always, it was great to know that there was only one more game before I could rest,” Schneider began. “Friday games had gone well for me in the past, but this one had high stakes, and it wouldn’t feel great to be one short of Matt!”

Post-game thoughts:I was naturally feeling good after the previous game, and it was great to know that I only had one more game to play before I could rest.

Friday games had gone well for me, but this one had high stakes, and I didn’t want to be one behind Matt!

Schneider thanked her competitors and signed off after giving fans the play-by-play, as she prepares to compete again tomorrow.

