Amy Schumer admits to having liposuction and proudly flaunts her post-baby body in a swimsuit, claiming she’feels good’ at 40.

AMY Schumer revealed she had liposuction and proudly flaunted her post-baby body in a swimsuit, boasting that she “feels good” at 40.

In a new Instagram post, the actress shared an update with fans while modeling a tight swimsuit.

Amy smiled for the camera in the first photo, standing on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit with a large cutout on her back.

The comedian posed confidently with her hands on her hips in a subsequent photograph.

“I feel good,” she wrote in the caption, updating her Instagram followers on what she’s been up to.

At long last.

“Thank you for helping me regain my strength @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus hasn’t contracted for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Amy, who turned 40 in June, continued the post by thanking those who assisted her in feeling better, writing: ” @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam.”

Let’s get started!”

She also revealed her weight of 170 pounds in the photos she shared on her Instagram Story.

Amy’s fans flocked to the comments section shortly after she shared the post on Tuesday, complimenting her on her appearance and demeanor.

“You’re looking great, Amy!” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy for you!” said another.

“You look great, but you look HAPPY,” said a third.

“Thanks for being so honest about your body,” wrote a follower on Instagram, thanking Amy for her candor.

Amy, who recently had her fillers removed, has previously been candid about her health issues.

In May 2019, the stand-up comic and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, Gene.

She’s been very open about her pregnancy journey, even giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look in her documentary Expecting Amy.

Amy discussed the challenges that women face on a daily basis as they work and prepare to raise a child in the documentary.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with her pregnancy.

“I’m just a working comic, puking,” she joked to the camera at one point.

“I don’t think this is normal,” her husband Chris said.

Amy also revealed that during her pregnancy, she only went “one month” without getting sick.

Amy revealed in November 2018 that she had been admitted to the hospital after developing a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which is similar to severe morning sickness.

Amy opened up about her struggle with IVF in order to give birth after welcoming Gene.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.