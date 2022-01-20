Amy Schumer Discloses Her Liposuction Results and Opens Up About Her Endometriosis Battle

Amy Schumer Discusses Her Endometriosis Battle and Reveals Her Liposuction Results

In a recent social media post, Amy Schumer spoke candidly about her weight and health.

Here’s what the Trainwreck actress said about her liposuction and endometriosis experiences, as well as how fans are reacting.

On January 1st,

Schumer, who is 18, posted two Instagram photos of herself on the beach.

She wore a low-back, long-sleeved black one-piece swimsuit.

“I’m fine.”

“Finally,” Schumer wrote alongside the photos.

“Thank you for helping me regain my strength @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus hasn’t contracted for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

She went on to say she’d had acupuncture and lymphatic drainage treatments.

“@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox, my friends and family.”

“Let’s get started!”

In the month of February,

Schumer talked to Yahoo in 2021 about her health and weight.

In addition to endometriosis, the comedian suffers from Lyme disease.

“I was diagnosed with Lyme disease earlier this year and have lost a couple of pounds as a result.”

“And people’s reactions were like, ‘You’re losing weight,’ as if they were congratulating you,” Schumer explained.

“It’s really just about my health,” she says.

According to her, the media is more concerned with people’s weight than with their health.

“The focus, the emphasis on weight, is my problem with it.”

“It’s all because of the media,” the comic explained.

“It’s from what we’re seeing, and it’s all negative and outward.”

And that is something I vehemently oppose.”

Schumer’s friends and fans are responding to her post, and they applaud her for being open about her recent procedures.

“You do you,” wrote Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

FTW” (for the win)

“Healthy, sexy, happy, love it,” said Mindy Kaling, Schumer’s fellow comedian and writer.

“Thank you for owning the work you’ve had done!” wrote author Sophie Flack in response to Schumer’s candor about her liposuction and other treatments.

“Thank you for being REAL about this,” several fans commented, echoing Flack’s sentiment.

Many fans said they had endometriosis and had had similar experiences.

“Looking beautiful and thank you for being so open about your procedures and journey… and not telling…,” one fan said.

