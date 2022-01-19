Amy Schumer Reveals Her Health Update Following Endometriosis Surgery and Liposuction

After undergoing endometriosis surgery and liposuction, Amy Schumer gives an update on her health.

Amy Schumer has updated her fans on her health.

After undergoing endometriosis and liposuction surgeries over the past year, Schumer took to Instagram on Tuesday to say she’s finally feeling better.

“I’m in good spirits.

In the end,

It’s been a journey, thanks for helping me regain my strength @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus hasn’t contracted for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” the comedian, who had previously sworn off cosmetic procedures, shared.

“@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox, my friends, and family.”

“Let’s get started!”

@amyschumer shared a post.

Schumer also revealed on her Instagram Story that she’s down to 170 pounds post-surgery, in addition to the new swimsuit photos.

“Healthy, sexy, happy, love it,” Mindy Kaling wrote in the comments, while Michelle Pfeiffer simply said, “Congratulations.”

Schumer revealed in September that she had endometriosis and had her uterus and appendix removed.

“It’s the day after my endometriosis surgery.”

In a video posted to Instagram, she said, “My uterus is out.”

“The doctor discovered 30 endometriosis spots.

My appendix had been attacked by endometriosis, so he removed it.

In my uterus, there was a lot of blood.”

“I’m sore,” Schumer, who has a two-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, said after the surgery.

I’m experiencing some gas pains, but other than that, I’m already feeling more energized.”

“If you have really painful periods, you might have (hashtag)endometriosis,” The Humans actress advised her followers in the caption.

@amyschumer retweeted a post.

Schumer documented another procedure just a few months ago, revealing that she was having cheek filler dissolved.

“I attempted to acquire fillers.

She captioned a photo of her cheeks covered in numbing cream, “It turns out I was already full.”

“Thank you @drjlodnp for being able to dissolve them, I looked (hashtag)malificent.”

Dr. Michael Schumer, Schumer’s dermatologist, is one of the most well-known dermatologists in

LoGerfo also explained how to dissolve fillers, which are commonly injected into the skin to soften wrinkles.

“Using dermal filler to replace lost volume and enhance the face can be a wonderful way to enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!” the.

