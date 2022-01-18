Amy Schumer Reveals How Endometriosis and Liposuction Surgery Restored Her ‘Strength’

Amy Schumer Reveals How Endometriosis and Liposuction Surgeries Restored Her ‘Strength’

After struggling with health issues in the past, Amy Schumer opened up about her decision to have endometriosis and liposuction surgery.

It’s been a journey, thanks for helping me regain my strength @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” Schumer, 40, captioned several photos of herself at the beach in a one-piece bathing suit on Tuesday, January 18.

“Never thought I’d do anything other than talk to you after your uterus hasn’t contracted in 2.5 years and you’re 40.”

@paulvincent22 Vickie Lee (acupuncture) Nicole from the tox, my friends and family

Following the procedures, the Inside Amy Schumer star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has lost weight and is now 170 pounds.

Schumer’s health update comes after she previously revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

In 2019, the I Feel Pretty actress described giving birth to her 2-year-old son, Gene, as a “really scary” experience.

During an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December 2019, Schumer, who has a son with husband Chris Fischer, explained, “I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section.”

"It'll take an hour and a half."

Because of my endometriosis, mine took over three hours.

It was a rainy Sunday, and I awoke vomiting and feeling sicker than I’d felt in a long time.

And I thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this any longer.’ I was so fat and miserable that I couldn’t keep anything down.”

As she tried to conceive Baby No. 2, the comedian became more open about her fertility struggles.

In January 2020, she captioned a post, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional.”

“If anyone has gone through it and has any advice or would like to share their experience with me, please do so.”

We’re in the process of freezing my eggs and figuring out how to give Gene a sibling.

Schumer decided to have her uterus removed late last year after continuing to have painful periods as a result of her endometriosis diagnosis.

“If your periods are extremely painful, you may have (hashtag)endometriosis,” the.

