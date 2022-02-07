Amy Schumer Writes a Heartfelt Post About Parenting That Everyone Can Relate To

Amy Schumer Shares a Heartfelt Parenting Post That Is All Too Relatable

Amy Schumer shared a new photo of her toddler son Gene on Instagram, along with a vulnerable message about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Many parents, especially nowadays, will be able to relate to Amy Schumer’s latest Instagram post.

On February 28th,

On June 6, the comedian shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a children’s gym with her and husband Chris Fischer’s 2-year-old son Gene, their first child, who was covered in a heart emoji.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth, but it also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability that I’ll never get used to,” she wrote.

“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body,” she continued, “and you’re too old to drink your feelings away like you used to.”

When you were scared and in love.

[red heart emoji]” Send help!!!

Schumer has received a slew of messages of support, including from other celebrities’ parents.

Amanda Kloots, mother of Elvis, her 2-year-old son with late husband and Broadway star Nick Cordero, wrote on Twitter, “Omg it’s how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool @amyschumer.”

“Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels,” Tan France, of Queer Eye, wrote to Schumer.

It’s both gorgeous and terrifying.”

Last July, the reality star and her husband Rob France welcomed their first child, son Ismail, via surrogacy.

Ilana Glazer of Broad City, who also had her first child last summer, said, “Perfectly said and helpful to hear.”

“There’s no cure,” Debra Messing wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“Every deep feeling you thought you felt in the past is totally SQUASHED by the love meets total terror for your kids!!!! I get it!!!!!!!!! But the blessing of laughing with them and seeing them turn into their own self is remarkable!!!” commented singer Carnie Wilson, mother of daughters Lola, 16, and Luciana, 12.

“The accuracy of this post,” commented Lucifer alum Lesley Ann Brandt, mother of 4-year-old Kingston.

“Amen,” wrote America Ferrera, mother of 3-year-old Sebastian and 21-month-old Lucia.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who shares sons William, 14, and Jasper, 12, with husband and country singer Brad Williams, wrote, “It’s the best and hardest job.”

“It appears that you’re doing everything correctly!”

Amy Schumer Shares Heartfelt Post About Parenting That’s All Too Relatable