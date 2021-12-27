Amy Schumer’s Cheeks Have Been Removed

Amy Schumer is saying goodbye to cheek filler! The comedian announced on Instagram on Sunday that she was having the cheek filler she had put in her face dissolved, joking that she looked like “Maleficent” with her plumper cheeks.

“I looked for fillers but couldn’t find any.”

“It turns out I was already full,” Schumer wrote alongside a photo of numbing cream on her cheeks.

“Thank God you can dissolve them, because I looked (hashtag)malificent, thanks @drjlodnp.”

@amyschumer retweeted a post.

Dr. Schumer is Schumer’s dermatologist.

LoGerfo also shared the photo and described the dissolving filler procedure, which is commonly used to soften wrinkles.

The dermatologist wrote, “Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!”

“@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere, and we decided that the location of the filler was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”

To dissolve it, I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

Isla Fisher wrote, “You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” and Ashley Iaconetti of Bachelor Nation said, “Hahaha love this and have dissolved multiple times!” in response to Schumer’s post.

Schumer responded to a few of the comments, including one who questioned why she got filler in the first place.

“Something about this year,” the mother of one wrote, explaining that turning 40 and having her uterus and appendix removed to treat endometriosis has changed her perspective on “getting work done.”

@amyschumer shared a post.

“I want to feel as good as I possibly can about myself.”

It’s something that you’ll have to deal with for the rest of your life.

“I used to be really judgmental about people getting work done,” she continued in the comment.

Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself just the way you are, but once you turn 40 and have a C-section, do whatever the f**k makes you feel best!”

Schumer has been candid about her cosmetic and other procedures, revealing to her Instagram followers in April that she was undergoing a coolsculpting treatment.

