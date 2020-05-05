Amy Schumer’s Sweet and Simple Birthday Tribute to Son Gene Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

And just like that, Amy Schumer‘s son is 1.

It feels like just yesterday the famous funny lady was taking us along the ride of her pregnancy, often hilariously drawing comparison to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as they were expecting at the same time. In fact, Schumer ended up giving birth to her and husband Chris Fischer‘s first child, Gene, just hours before Archie Harrison‘s arrival.

“10:55 pm last night,” the comedian announced on Instagram on May 6, 2019 before her perfect punchline. “Our royal baby was born.”

Now, 12 months later, the star and first-time mom has commemorated her son’s 1st birthday in a simply sweet way.

“I’m really glad it was you,” she captioned a photo of them napping together. “Hbd.”

While the youngster has certainly grown over the last year, that’s not the only thing that’s different about him these days. Last month, Schumer revealed they had also changed his middle name—but you probably would not have guessed why.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed?” she asked her listeners in an episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'”

The minor mishap aside, Schumer has seemingly enjoyed her latest role. “The hype is real. Believe the hype,” she told E! News of motherhood six months after he was born. “I’m so lucky.”

