Amy Schumer’s Valentine’s Day Tribute to Her Husband Is a Royal Flush

Amy Schumer‘s Instagram is a delight. And it’s no different this Valentine’s Day.

The comedian shared a hilarious post in honor of her husband, Chris Fischer, on her Instagram account on Friday, but she and her hubby aren’t actually featured in the photo. Rather than share a selfie of her husband or their son, Gene, Schumer posted a shot of Queen Elizabeth IIand Prince Philip. And her caption is not to be missed.

As the star hilariously wrote, “Baby without you I’m nothing. I’m your ride or die. Anybody steps to you they’ll get smacked. I love having sex with you too. It’s about twice a week now which is pretty good. Sorry I caught what our son had and had diarrhea on our anniversary and that I’m puking on valentines. Anyway you’re my partner Philip.”

This isn’t the first time this week Schumer has expressed her love for Fischer on the ‘Gram, and it’s not the first time she’s channeled the Royals in her posts (more on this later). Just yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and the Trainwreck star couldn’t help but gush over her love.

As she wrote, “It’s my anniversary to marrying this guy. I’m really glad we got married. Our baby was sick and got his first fever this week and I cried hard and Chris was solid as a rock. Anyone else cry the first time their baby got sick?”

While the star has been in the wonderful habit of sharing her experiences as a first-time mother on her account ever since welcoming baby Gene in May, she’s also been in the habit of hilariously showing the parallels between her life and that of the English royal family.

There is, of course, her most recent Instagram. Then, on the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior royals, the actress shared a funny photo of her, Fischer and their dog on the beach captioned, “Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support.”

But the best royal shout-out, by far, came when Gene was born. As fate would have it, the little one arrived the night of May 5, just hours before Archie Harrison was born on May 6. Debuting the first photo of the family of three, Schumer wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time, “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Please keep up this trend, Schumer. Your people are living for it.