Amy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ shocks fans by announcing her pregnancy and revealing the due date.

Amy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Surprises Fans With Pregnancy News, Reveals Due Date

The cast of 1000-pound Sisters is growing.

Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman, recently announced that they are expecting a new baby.

Amy’s second pregnancy will be seen by TLC viewers, as she and Halterman welcomed their first child, Gage, in season 2.

Amy and Michael’s fans have been wondering if they intend to have another child.

It appeared that she and her husband were trying to get pregnant again after a few comments she made in season 3 of the show.

Amy announced the news on Instagram the day before yesterday.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Gage.

“I’m due on July 18th!!!! We’re ecstatic!!!!”

Gage wears a shirt that reads “I’m going to be a big brother 2022” in the photo.

Overall, Amy and Michael’s fans were ecstatic.

“Congrats Amy, that’s wonderful you’re able to have another,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“It’s obvious how much you enjoy being a mother.”

Another person commented, “Amy, you were born to be a mother.”

“May God continue to bless you and your family.”

One fan commented, “Wonderful! Little Gage is going to have a brother.”

“You’re absolutely adorable.”

“Congratulations, mommy and daddy,” they said.

Amy’s parenting was a source of concern for other fans.

“I don’t think we’re surprised,” one Reddit user wrote.

“However, I just finished watching this week’s episode, and there was one scene with Gage that terrified me.

It was a genuine safety concern.

So, between now and when she gives birth, I’m hoping she enrolls in some parenting classes.

And weren’t there rumors that Amy was trying for a second child on this site?

“Good Gawd, I hope her new place is a lot more sanitary,” one person wrote, “but even if it is, it won’t stay that way for long, if you’re gross, you’re gross.”

“I pity Gage for having to live in such filth.”

Some fans were concerned that Amy’s weight loss journey would be jeopardized by another pregnancy.

One fan said, “I mean, her entire reason for wanting to lose weight was to have babies.”

“Now that she can, she doesn’t and won’t care if she continues to drop.”

Some fans have wondered if Tammy Slaton has lost weight since she started working out with Amy.

