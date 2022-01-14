Amy Walsh says, “I was afraid that crying all the time for Emmerdale’s grueling storyline would harm my unborn baby.”

Amy Walsh says, “I was afraid that crying all the time for Emmerdale’s gruelling storyline would harm my unborn child.”

ACTRESS Amy Walsh was afraid that the gruesome storylines on Emmerdale would harm her unborn child.

Because her character Tracy Metcalfe’s on-screen life was so intense during her own pregnancy, she sought medical advice.

Tracy has battled postpartum depression while dealing with her breakup from Nate Robinson and his infidelity on the ITV soap opera.

Amy, 34, and her partner, EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, welcomed their first child in September.

“It was very strange timing because the early days of my pregnancy came at the peak of that story,” the actress explained.

“There was a lot of heavy content and emotional scenes, so I checked with my midwife to make sure I wasn’t affecting the baby by crying all the time at work.”

“She inquired if I was enjoying my work and leaving happy and satisfied.

When I told her I was, she explained that I’d be getting endorphins from doing well at work, whereas I was going through personal turmoil.

“She said it would be 247 if I was experiencing it for real, but this was me faking it for a few hours a day.”

“It was exhausting, but I managed to get through it.”

I was sick, so every 15 minutes, I’d dash off set for a handful of nuts or a satsuma.

“For the first few months, Emmerdale didn’t know, but once I told them, they were fantastic.”

They said they could make it less dramatic if I didn’t like any part of the story, but I’d already shot the majority of it.”

Amy is currently on maternity leave, and viewers are preparing to bid Tracy farewell.

Nate has already been ejected from their home because of her inability to forgive him.

Tracy is about to give Charity a hint that she may have her own plans when she tells her that she has been offered a promising job in Nottingham.