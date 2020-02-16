An Absent Dad, Drug Use and Dreams of Stardom: 30 Fascinating Facts About The Weeknd

The biggest misnomer about The Weeknd has nothing to do with the spelling of his name (any millennial worth their avocado toast knows to leave off the “e”) or one of his most mainstream hits (nope, “Can’t Feel My Face” isn’t about a toxic romance).

Rather, it’s about the Canadian singer-songwriter behind the commanding stage presence, genre-blending sound and drug-laced lyrics.

“People always say when they meet me that I’m not what they expect,” he admitted to Vanity Fair back in 2015, when people still saw the edgy part-R&B, part-pop artist as a somewhat mysterious recluse, a holdover from his days of deliberately obscuring his identity. “I assume they think I’m this super dark and depressing guy, but I like to channel all of those emotions into my work. I’m pretty laid-back in real life. I just love hanging with my friends and making jokes. The jokes don’t stop—literally, all day.”

We’d certainly expect him to have a few laughs today as he marks his 30th birthday. Possible a few coming courtesy of one, Bella Hadid?

Because the latest entry in their nearly five-year relationship diary, sees the up-and-down couple on a high, reuniting for the 23-year-old’s October birthday last fall some two months after they split, once again citing the perpetual distance between them caused by their in-demand careers.

But while their status is almost always a mystery, The Weeknd is hardly the enigma he once set out to be. Though his interviews are still rare, his candor is plentiful as he speaks on the loneliness of his Toronto childhood, the drug-induced haze of his teens and his recipe for success. And in honor of his milestone birthday, we’ve dug up 30 tidbits about the motherf–kin’ starboy himself. You know you love it. You love it.