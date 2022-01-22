A veteran of ‘All My Children’ is set to join the cast of ‘Days of Our Lives.’

A veteran of ‘All My Children’ has joined the cast of ‘Days of Our Lives.’

The cast of All My Children is still booked and busy years after the show was canceled.

Another veteran will now join Days of Our Lives in a new role.

Ray, Paulina’s allegedly abusive ex-husband, will be played by William Christian, who portrayed Derek Frye on the hit ABC soap.

William Christian is best known for his role in All My Children as Derek Frye.

In the year 1955, he was born in the city of Washington, DC.

According to IMDb, he portrayed Police Chief Derek Frye from 1990 to 2007.

It was, without a doubt, his longest role.

During his time on the show, he even collaborated with well-known actors like Michael B Jordan, who played Reggie Montgomery.

He previously appeared on Days of Our Lives before taking on this new role.

In 2018, he appeared in four episodes as a minion.

He also appeared in Law & Order, Desperate Housewives, and Without a Trace, among other shows.

In a semi-permanent role, he’ll now be back on Days.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be on the roster, or whether he’ll be a one-time or recurring fixture.

He will undoubtedly play a key role in Paulina’s storyline in the coming weeks.

Ray is one of Paulina’s most important characters on Days of Our Lives.

However, Soaps.com originally reported that the role would be filled by a different All My Children alum.

According to the publication, Darnell Williams was rumored to play Ray.

Williams won — and warmed — everyone’s heart as Jesse on the hit ABC soap opera.

Williams, on the other hand, portrayed the stern Sarge on The Young and the Restless.

With such a strong resume, it’s no surprise that the outlet assumed the role would be filled by a veteran of the soap industry.

The question now is whether Paulina is telling the truth about her past now that Christian has been cast in the part.

Paulina has been hiding the truth about her past from Days of Our Lives viewers for a long time.

At first, she claimed Tamara was Lani’s mother, but we all know that isn’t true.

And, once it was revealed that he wasn’t Abe, the truth about Lani’s biological father hung in the balance.

Ray, Paulina’s ex-husband, who she claims was abusive, is Lani’s biological father, according to her.

Is Paulina a real person?

