An E. coli outbreak has been discovered just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced an E coli outbreak ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the report, no deaths have occurred as a result of the outbreak, which has so far been discovered in seven states.

According to the CDC, Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach appears to be the source of the outbreak.

E coli O157:H7 was discovered in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from one infected person’s home, according to Minnesota health officials.

Five people in the outbreak claim to have eaten spinach in the week before becoming ill, with one mentioning the Josie’s Organics brand.

Investigators are trying to figure out if there are any more contaminated products.

People should avoid eating any contaminated spinach, according to CDC officials.

They also advise everyone to either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If contaminated spinach is discovered, the CDC recommends washing any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with it with hot soapy water or in the dishwasher.

If anyone who ate the spinach develops any of the symptoms listed above, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Diarrhea and a fever of more than 102°F, diarrhea lasting more than 3 days that does not improve, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that makes it difficult to keep liquids down, and dehydration are all symptoms to watch out for.

Not peeing often, a dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up are all signs of dehydration.

Symptoms usually appear 3 to 4 days after the bacteria is swallowed.

After 5 to 7 days of exposure, the majority of people recover without treatment.

Businesses should not sell any contaminated spinach, according to the CDC.

They should also wash any exposed surfaces.

There was also an E. coli outbreak this year linked to cake mix.

At the time, it was recommended that people avoid eating raw cake batter.

E coli bacteria can be found in people’s and animals’ intestines, in the environment, in foods, and in the environment.

The vast majority of strains are thought to be safe.

Some strains of E coli can cause diarrhea, while others can cause urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and other illnesses.