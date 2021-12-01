An Emmy Award-Winning Comedian Will Host the Grammy Awards in 2022

The Grammys will be hosted by an Emmy Award-Winning Comedian in 2022.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, will host a more traditional Grammys ceremony in 2022 after hosting this year’s awkward Grammy Awards in March.

Noah has been chosen to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be televised live on January.

The Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena by December 31.

Noah is an Emmy Award-winning comedian who took over as host of The Daily Show in 2015 from Jon Stewart.

“We can’t wait for Trevor to host the GRAMMYs® on CBS and Paramount(plus) again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount(plus).

“We are so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed until March 14.

The Staples Center served as a backdrop as Noah hosted live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The awards were given out outside while the musicians performed inside, with a mix of songs pre-taped to avoid physical contact.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore was named Album of the Year, while Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” was named Record of the Year, and HER’s “I Can’t Breathe” was named Song of the Year.

Just a week after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominees were announced, Noah was chosen to host the show.

The major General Field categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist will each have ten nominees for the first time.

We Are by Jon Batiste, Love for Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justice by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Back of My Mind by HER, Montero by Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Swift’s Evermore, and Kanye West’s Donda are among the Album of the Year nominees.

Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Rodrigo, and Saweetie are among the nominees for Best New Artist.

With 11 nominations, Batiste is the most-nominated artist.

The Grammy Awards will begin at 8 p.m.

5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

PT is still going strong…

