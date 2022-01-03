An ex-Nike employee reveals how to get a FREE pair of sneakers while revealing the store’s secrets.

As she reveals the store’s secrets, an ex-Nike employee reveals how you can get a FREE pair of trainers.

AN EX-retail employee who spent five years at a Nike store has revealed how customers can get a free pair of sneakers.

If an old pair of shoes is “defective,” the woman, who appears to be from the United States, said you can simply swap them for new ones within a year of purchase if they are “defective.”

“Defective is considered any normal wear and tear on shoes,” the woman, who now works as a hairdresser, explained in a TikTok video.

She explained to the camera that “defects” could include things like a faded or worn Nike tick on the side of the shoe, or if the front of the trainer starts to peel off.

Another reason to get a free pair is if your current pair’s laces break or the “air bubble” in some Nike styles “pops.”

She stated, “Any of those are considered defective.”

“So they’ll return them under defective, give you a gift card, and you’ll be able to get a new pair.”

Her video drew a lot of attention, with shoppers ecstatic at the prospect of getting a free pair of shoes.

Many people were skeptical until one woman revealed that she used this hack to get a new pair of shoes for her son.

“You go online and fill out the form,” she wrote.

The dates can be found on the tag inside the shoe.

“I just finished doing my son’s shoes.”

She explained that she did it only a few weeks ago and that her son was given a (dollar)200 gift voucher to spend online as a result.

Some people argued about how long you have to return a pair, with many claiming it’s only 30 days.

While it’s unclear if the same policy applies to Nike UK, the returns policy states that “defective or faulty products can be returned with a valid proof of purchase within two years of the order delivery or store purchase date with a valid proof of purchase.”

“Simply choose one of the options above to return the item if your item is defective or faulty and it has been less than 30 days since your purchase,” the website says.

Please contact us to return the item if it has been more than 30 days since your purchase.”

“Defective or faulty products can be returned within two years of the order delivery or store purchase date with a valid proof of purchase,” the company continues.

Certain Nike products come with written guarantees and warranties.

Specific return instructions can be found on the product label, tag, or warranty card.”

So, while you’re there…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.