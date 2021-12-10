An Iconic Daredevil Villain Could Have Just Been Killed by Kingpin

Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, may have just put an end to the life of another Marvel villain not long after tying the knot with one.

Daredevil’s run, written by Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by Marco Checchetto, has progressed to the next level as part of Devil’s Reign, a full-fledged crossover event.

Two things are central to the plot of this six-issue mini-series: 1.

Matt Murdock has been released from prison and is now known as Daredevil (along with Elektra, who is also known as Daredevil).

Kingpin is attempting to avenge the Man Without Fear in any way he can.

All of this is what leads to Fisk’s possible homicide, which could spell the end of a major Daredevil villain.

There will be spoilers below!

Daredevil’s identity was previously compromised and exposed to the world many years ago, but it was later acquired by Fisk in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Daredevil: Born Again.

Even though Fisk used that information to completely destroy Daredevil at the time, he also appears to have kept a folder somewhere with all of the information in case he ever needed it.

Daredevil circumvented this issue by enlisting the children of Zebidiah Kilgrave aka The Purple Man to induce mass-hypnosis on the world, forcing everyone to forget that Matt Murdock is Daredevil, according to Mark Waid’s run on the character.

It’s also important to note that any paper with Matt’s name on it will appear to be nothing, which is exactly what happened to Fisk’s file.

Fisk uses his powers as Mayor to pay Kilgrave a visit, knowing full well that he has this folder with this information in it.

Fisk has been locked up since he was apprehended a few years ago, and he comes to him not for vengeance for making him forget Daredevil’s identity, but because he wants Daredevil’s powers.

Purple Man’s ability to make any suggestion come true simply by saying it out loud to someone makes him a formidable foe, and Fisk seems to want it for himself.

He beats Kilgrave to the point where swaths of purple blood are soaked on his suit on the final page of the issue, implying that “Perhaps it’s time that someone more worthy possessed” his abilities.

If Fisk killed Purple Man, it’s unclear…

