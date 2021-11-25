An Iconic Heath Ledger Film Will Be Taken Off Netflix Next Week

Next Week, Netflix will lose an iconic Heath Ledger film.

If you’re looking for something to watch over the holiday weekend, you might want to check out an iconic cult comedy that’s leaving Netflix.

On November 1, A Knight’s Tale, a 2001 action comedy starring Heath Ledger, will be removed from Netflix.

Fans should definitely catch a screening before it’s too late.

A Knight’s Tale is about a poor squire named William (Ledger) who, by chance, is given the opportunity to change his fate and attempt to become a knight.

The story and tone are loosely medieval, with rock music and more modern elements incorporated into the story and tone.

Paul Bettany, Paul Addy, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, and Alan Tudyk are among the cast members of A Knight’s Tale.

The film received mixed reviews from critics upon its initial release – it currently has a 59 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – but it has grown in popularity over time.

A Knight’s Tale was a modest success, grossing (dollar)117 million worldwide.

On the 20th anniversary of the film, director Brian Helgeland spoke with Variety earlier this year to give fans some behind-the-scenes details.

Helgeland revealed that Paul Walker auditioned for Ledger’s role but was rejected because he was “too American,” and that Daniel Craig screen-tested for the villainous Count Adhemar, which was eventually given to Sewell.

According to Helgeland, the cast of up-and-comers lived together in Prague during filming and grew close during the process.

Helgeland explained, “Heath used to say that he loved the movie because he thought it was a photo album of how much fun they had doing it.”

“That group’s allure stemmed from the fact that they were sincere in their love for one another.

They would get together for years after that whenever they were in the same city.

Heath would call out of the blue and say, ‘Alan and Rufus are here, let’s go out to eat!’

Helgeland also revealed that he had considered making a sequel in the past, which is a sad thought given Ledger’s tragic death in 2008.

“Well, we’ve always wanted to do one,” he admitted, “but no one at Sony ever really broached or talked about it.”

“Wat was talking about buying something, and Alan and I had this idea…

