An Investigation into the Controversial Avengers Mug: Was Thanos Right?

Hawkeye: Was Thanos Correct? A Look at the Controversial Avengers Mug

WARNING: The first two episodes of Hawkeye contain spoilers.

The fact that Hawkeye premieres two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame allows the show’s creators to allude to the epic final showdown between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos.

A “Thanos Was Right” mug held by Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) was an unintentional Easter egg in Hawkeye’s first two episodes.

Fans were astounded to see the mug, given that the Mad Titan was responsible for wiping out half of the universe’s sentient life.

Obviously, the first reaction would be to declare Thanos to be incorrect.

On the other hand, the mug wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t a segment of the population who supports Thanos’ genocidal tactics.

Is Thanos correct? The real answer is more complicated than a yes or no.

Hawkeye’s flashback to the Battle of New York in 2012 demonstrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature connective tissue.

Even though Loki was leading the Chitauri charge, Thanos was secretly pulling the strings in the background, as revealed in the post-credits scene of 2012’s Avengers.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios built up to the Mad Titan’s first encounter with Earth’s heroes, and he was also successful in gathering the Infinity Stones to complete his evil plan of balancing the universe.

Depending on which side of The Blip you were on, you could argue that life was better post-Snap than it was before.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discussed this with the terrorist group the Flag Smashers.

In the aftermath of The Blip, Karli Morgenthau and her Flag Smashers built new lives for themselves.

The GRC allowed the resurrected to return to their land, property, and jobs once everyone who had been Snapped had returned, leaving the Flag Smashers homeless.

The Flag Smashers, not content to sit on the sidelines, fought for refugees, but they could just as well have been fighting on Thanos’ side.

Because America is full of opportunistic people looking to profit from any situation, it’s not surprising to see someone marketing Thanos-related merchandise.

It’s even more ironic to see Clint Barton holding the infamous mug, especially considering Hawkeye’s entire family was murdered by the Mad Titan.

This isn’t even the complete list…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]