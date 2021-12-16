An organized mother reveals her clever routine for removing all the stress from Christmas Day – and it takes no time.

A savvy mum reveals her time-saving routine that takes all the stress out of Christmas Day.

PARENTS ARE OFTEN STRESSED IN THE WEEK LEADING UP TO CHRISTMAS DAY.

If you don’t plan ahead of time, last-minute gift shopping, wrapping, and cooking the Christmas dinner can drain the joy from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

At least, that is one mother’s method for enjoying Christmas Day instead of frantically preparing the roast dinner or a variety of drinks for when guests arrive.

Tori Falzon, a professional chef who is thought to live in Australia, shared on her TikTok account, intothesauce, how she manages to stay on top of all the holiday activities without turning into a Grinch at Christmas.

Tori wanted to get ahead and prepare her Christmas day in advance because this is her first time hosting Christmas with a baby.

Tori understands the importance of staying organized while preparing a large meal as a chef.

“My organization hacks are here for you if you’re hosting Christmas and don’t want to be a total monster in the lead-up,” she explained.

Tori’s first piece of advice is to try to get as much done the night before Christmas as possible.

“This includes sharpening your knife to make cooking and carving much more enjoyable,” Tori says.

“doing tedious prep work like chopping garlic, onions, and herbs.”

Tori also suggests labeling the plates you’ll be using to serve Christmas dinner with what food will be served in each, so you don’t have to worry about where the food is going while you’re cooking.

“Set the table and keep the table scaping to a minimum to allow room for all of the food,” she continued.

“Select your attire and iron it.”

“Make your menus and place cards,” says the hostess.

Tori’s other Christmas day hack is to copy and paste all of the different recipes you’ve found online into one Google document, along with your to-do list, so everything is in one place.

She claimed that if you follow these steps, you’ll feel at ease rather than dreadful on Christmas morning.

However, we all know that some things, such as roasting your potatoes or cooking the turkey, cannot be done before Christmas day.

Tori demonstrates how she stays organized with these tasks throughout the day in order to keep things as stress-free as possible.

Setting timers or Siri reminders on your phone for perfectly timed food was her top tip for the day.

She also recommended using an oven thermometer to cook turkey because it will tell you when it is done.

