An Yea-won and Cha Hyun-seung Reveal What Really Happened on ‘Single’s Inferno’

‘Single’s Inferno’: An Yea-won and Cha Hyun-seung Reveal the Truth About the Dating Show

The finale of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno was breathtaking, with fan-favorite couples leaving the deserted island together.

Fans felt An Yea-won had a strong connection with Cha Hyun-seung on Single’s Inferno, even though she left Inferno with her choice.

On Yae-won’s Youtube channel, the two contestants got together to talk about what happened between them and other aspects of the show.

[Warning: this article contains Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

In Episode 5 of Single’s Inferno, the fans and contestants were thrown a curveball.

The show introduced two new female contestants and one male contestant as the initial contestants were still developing feelings.

Cha Hyun-seung was immediately recognized by K-Pop fans.

He’s a well-known backup dancer for K-pop idols and bands.

He was a new target for the female contestants when he arrived on the island.

Despite the fact that the show quickly established a storyline involving Hyun-seung, Song Ji-a, and Kim Hyeon-joong, fans noticed a spark between him and Yae-won.

Yea-won got right to the point and spoke with Hyun-seung one-on-one, treating him as a friend.

Their conversation revealed that they shared many interests, including a passion for water sports.

Later, when speaking with Kang So-yeon, Hyun-seung admitted that he liked Yea-won’s smile and attitude.

The male contestant, on the other hand, remained focused on winning Ji-a over on Single’s Inferno.

Fans were dissatisfied, believing that Hyun-seung had blown his chance with Yea-won.

Why Did Song Ji-a Choose (Spoiler) in the Show’s Finale?

By the show’s finale, Yea-won had decided to leave with Kim Jun-sik.

Fans on Reddit, however, believe they never had a romantic connection.

“The ending with Junsik and her was expected,” one fan said, “but it feels like they like each other as friends and value the experiences they’ve shared.”

The two were frequently abandoned on Inferno together.

In a Youtube video, Yea-won and Hyun-seung reunited in real life to talk about Single’s Inferno and their feelings for each other during the show.

In the midst of discussing Hyun-seung’s Paradise date with Ji-a, Yea-won inquired as to why the dancer did not choose her.

His explanation may be acceptable to fans.

They never spoke again after their conversation in the dining room.

“At the…,” Hyun-seung said, “she was charming.”

