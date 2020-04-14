Ana Guerra unveils the cover of her next song

Despite the fact that the confinement situation generated by the coronavirus outbreak has caused many singers andmusic bands reduce the volume of songs and albumswho publish, there are artists who have preferred to continue releasing new songs.

That is the case ofAna Guerra, who, even from home,maintains its activityas a singer through her social networks, with which she maintains contact with her admirers.

A few hours ago, the Canary Islands published on their Instagram profilethe cover of his next song, which is titled ‘Late or Early’. This latest work by the ex-trunfita will be released next Wednesday, April 15, and the publication of her cover has revolutionized her fans, who have filled Ana’s publication with likes to demonstrate their desire to know how this song will sound.

The truth isAna Guerra is in one of her best moments.One of his latest songs has been Culpable O No, with Cepeda.