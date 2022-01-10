Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ gives an update on her health after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ provides an update on her health following a COVID-19 test.

The View’s Ana Navarro is the most recent co-host to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin have all spoken out about contracting the virus, and now the political commentator is following in their footsteps.

Navarro has given her worried fans an update on her health after confirming her diagnosis on an ABC talk show.

Navarro’s sassy clapbacks and straightforward opinions have made her a fan favorite on The View.

The Republican pundit is always a good time on the show, and she is sorely missed when she isn’t there.

After Whoopi Goldberg took a week off to recover from COVID-19, Navarro has been co-hosting the show all week.

Navarro, on the other hand, would reveal by the end of the week that she had tested positive for the virus as well.

Fortunately, the show’s co-hosts were all broadcasting from their homes, so Navarro didn’t have any contact with them.

Navarro also updated fans on Twitter about her social distancing efforts at home.

“It’s the third day of COVID isolation.”

She tweeted on January, “I’m trudging through it.”

“I’m filled with gratitude and admiration for all of the scientists and medical researchers who worked to develop the vaccines and treatments we now have, which are making this more manageable and less lethal for the majority of us.”

Navarro had previously been infected with the virus and has been outspoken in her support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The landmark case comes as the number of cases filed in the United States rises after the holidays.

It was featured on a Friday, January episode of The View.

Navarro announced to viewers on July 7 that she had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“I got a call from Christine, our COVID nurse, just before the show started, and the PCR [test]I took the day before came back negative,” Navarro revealed.

“I’m now COVID positive, but I’m not experiencing any symptoms and am feeling fine so far.”

I’m hoping this lasts, and I followed the CDC’s advice.

I was tickled the moment I felt it…

