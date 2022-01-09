Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ is found to be positive for COVID-19 in a groundbreaking case.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ tests positive for COVID-19 in a groundbreaking case.

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) dominates positive cases, Ana Navarro and The View have been broadcasting remotely from their respective homes.

After testing positive for a drug, Whoopi Goldberg has been off the show for the past week.

On Monday, January, Sara Haines made an appearance.

After contracting the virus, he was out for the remainder of the week.

On Friday, Navarro announced that she had tested positive in a landmark case.

Navarro returned to The View after a hiatus at the end of the year due to the death of her mother, which she discussed on her first day back.

It happened on a Friday, January episode.

Navarro revealed on the show on July 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I got a call from Christine, our COVID nurse, just before the show started, and the PCR [test]I had taken the day before came back negative,” Navarro explained.

“I’m now COVID positive, but I’m not experiencing any symptoms and am feeling fine so far.”

I’m hoping this continues, and I followed the CDC’s advice.

I assumed I had it as soon as I felt a tickle in my throat.”

Navarro claims she has been isolated since becoming ill.

She said her dog kept her company and that she was doing “pretty well.”

“I hope everyone stays safe and follows the CDC guidelines,” she said at the end.

Ana Navarro’s co-hosts on ‘The View’ have expressed their condolences after learning of her mother’s death.

Navarro had a difficult end to 2021, as she lost her mother following months of illness.

Her father was supposed to fly from Nicaragua to spend Christmas with her after her mother died, but he had to cancel his trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

“My father was supposed to fly in from Nicaragua today to celebrate my birthday and Christmas with me.

I haven’t seen him in over a year.

He was at my mother’s bedside 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It had been 60 years since they had been married.

Her passing has…

