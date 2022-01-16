Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ pays tribute to her mother a month after her death.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ remembers her mother a month after her death.

Ana Navarro had a rocky end to 2021 and a rocky start to 2022.

The View co-host lost her mother in December after weeks of illness, and she was unable to visit her due to Nicaragua’s current political situation.

Violeta, the political commentator, has a special Instagram post dedicated to her mother Violeta, who died a month ago.

Navarro’s mother died a month ago, and the View co-host is remembering her with a sweet Instagram post.

“It’s been a month since my mother left.

Someone – I’m not sure who – sent me these pillows with photos of my lovely mother.

There was no card in the envelope.

I hope whoever it was sees this so I can express my gratitude.

Throughout his stay, my father slept with one of the pillows next to him.

He took one to Nicaragua with him and left the other in his room at my house for when he returned.

“It brought him closer to her,” he said.

Navarro also thanked an “anonymous person” who sent her chicken soup to help her feel better at the end of the post.

The mysterious person turned out to be Eva Longoria, who revealed herself in the comments section.

Longoria responded, “That was me! The chicken soup!!!! Not the pillows!”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) shared this on her Instagram.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ claims that her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week after her mother died.